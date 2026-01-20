Exclusive — CPAC Hungary 2026 Director: Upcoming Conference Is ‘One Global Jamboree That Is Anti-Globalist’

CPAC Hungary’s organizers are framing the fifth Budapest gathering as a one-day “capital of conservatism” showdown against a “far more dangerous” Europe — and a Brussels establishment they say is plotting to “destroy us once and for all” as “the age of Patriots” arrives.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News ahead of CPAC Hungary 2026 — the conference’s fifth gathering in Budapest — Dr. Miklós Szánthó, the event’s director and director general of Hungary’s Center for Fundamental Rights, said the conservative mission remains unchanged, but the moment facing Europe has grown far more dangerous.

“CPAC Hungary has always been committed to our core conservative values: God, Homeland, Family,” Szánthó told Breitbart News, arguing that the continent is facing compounding crises at once — a grinding war in Ukraine “in our immediate neighborhood,” unchecked mass migration, and what he described as a surge of violent crime, “migrant gangs,” and “rising anti-Semitism” across major Western European cities.

While gender ideology may be “losing ground” in the United States, he warned it “continues to dominate Western Europe,” which he said is “threatening the mental and physical health of our children.”

Szánthó said CPAC Hungary intends to “honor Donald Trump’s victory” in the United States, pointing to what he described as Trump’s early results on border security, crime, and the economy.

“Europe now needs to grow up, remove the Brussels elite and the Deep State from power, and usher in the age of Patriots,” he said.

The CPAC Hungary website similarly bills the event as the “one global jamboree that is anti-globalist,” spotlighting the conference’s rallying cry — “No migration! No gender! No war!” — as a marker of the movement’s agenda and the fight it says is now being waged across the West.

Szánthó positioned Hungary’s government as the continent’s conservative “citadel,” arguing that Budapest has “done more than anyone else” in Europe to “restore normality,” while warning that with elections approaching, “Brussels and the liberal elites have Hungary in their crosshairs,” aiming to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

“This is why we need our allies from the United States and across the West to join us for the fifth CPAC Hungary in Budapest,” he said, insisting, “Our plan is simple: we win, they lose. Our victory will be shared by the entire conservative movement.”

Asked about speculation President Donald Trump might speak at CPAC Hungary, Szánthó said the U.S. president and Orbán are “close allies” who “regularly discuss key global issues,” and added that Trump is “currently considering an invitation to visit Hungary.”

Szánthó said he hopes Trump could be welcomed “soon,” whether for “a state visit, the Budapest Peace Summit, or CPAC Hungary,” while describing the prime minister’s visit to Washington last November as “highly successful” and proof that U.S.-Hungary relations have entered a “Golden Age.”

On the question of speakers, Szánthó said it is “still too early” to announce names with the conference two months away, but promised that “the leading figures of the America First movement and Patriots for Europe will attend CPAC Hungary.”

“For one day, Budapest will once again be the capital of conservatism,” he said.

He pointed to last year’s scale as the model, noting that in 2025, CPAC Hungary hosted “eight serving and former prime ministers,” “five party leaders,” and “eight ministers,” alongside U.S. congressmen, members of the European Parliament, and conservative commentators and influencers.

Traditionally, Szánthó said, Orbán delivers the keynote address, and Trump has greeted the audience via an exclusive video message — and he vowed: “We will not compromise on quality or quantity this year either.”

Breitbart News previously reported from CPAC Hungary that Szánthó has described the Budapest gathering as a “global coalition of anti-globalist forces” pushing “God, homeland and the family,” while casting the fight against the “swamp” in Brussels and Washington as a shared battle line for conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic.

CPAC Hungary 2026 is scheduled for March 21 in Budapest, with organizers warning that “if we fall, Europe will fall too” — and promising: “Because when we win, they win!”

