VIDEO: Leftist Who Disrupted Minneapolis Worship Service Accused of Targeting Pete Hegseth’s D.C. Church

One of the leftists who stormed a Minneapolis church on Sunday has been accused of targeting people at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s church in Washington, DC, the news coming as criticism mounts over the recent video of the loud and disruptive demonstration at the house of worship.

The leftists were protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they entered Cities Church as the service was taking place, Fox News reported Tuesday, noting they accused one of its pastors of working for ICE.

One protester, identified as William Kelly whose TikTok account is called “DaWokeFarmer,” has apparently also shown up at Hegseth’s church in the nation’s capital. The Fox article continued:

A member of Christ Church in Washington, D.C., who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that he immediately recognized Kelly as a part of a group that has been pestering worshipers on a routine basis. “William Kelly is a regular outside our church, he screams incredibly vile and gross things at families, at children, at people, he’s called my wife a c—, a whore and a Nazi breeder, all sorts of fun things,” the Christ Church member told Fox News Digital.

The incident on Sunday was posted as a live YouTube video by former CNN host Don Lemon who claimed he was not with the group, Breitbart News reported.

The clip shows the protesters filing into the sanctuary, shouting, and walking through the aisles:

The Breitbart News article noted, “Lemon explained that, according to the protesters, they had allegedly discovered ‘one of the pastors’ is a ‘member of ICE,'” the outlet said, adding, “Jonathan Parnell, the lead pastor, described the protest as ‘unacceptable,’ adding that it is ‘shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship.'”

Meanwhile, video footage shows Lemon confronting the pastor:

Kelly’s TikTok page has a clip of him walking through the church calling members “pretend Christians” and screaming at them:

@dawokefarmer2 No Rest For Demons! If you support Kristi Noem you are a demon! ♬ original sound – dawokefarmer

Kelly was reportedly arrested last month by the U.S. Secret Service after he allegedly called a man a “Nazi.”

According to Christ Church associate pastor Joe Rigney, Kelly has been a regular protester at the church.

“Kelly stood out because he was one of the more aggressive, angry, vile, profane protesters who would follow people to their car, yell at them, yell at children… profanity-laden attacks on normal church members. When we saw the video come out of Cities Church in St. Paul, our security team flagged it for me and said, ‘That’s the same guy,'” he stated.

Now, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are investigating potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the “KKK Act” following the incident, according to Breitbart News.