Exclusive — Energy Secretary Chris Wright: Price of Oil Vindicates ‘Trump’s Agenda of Energy Dominance’

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Tuesday walked through what the U.S. has done to become “energy dominant” under the leadership of President Donald Trump, explaining that the price of oil is a “great testament” to this agenda.

“The uncertainty that we’re seeing in the Middle East, you know, there’s no better time, I think, than to talk about American energy dominance,” host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said at the Tuesday morning policy discussion in Washington, DC.

“Can you talk to us a little bit about what you guys have done in the Trump administration to make us energy dominant and independent?” he asked.

“I think of the change in our energy situation today than two years ago, and then 20 years ago — you know, we have a major conflict in the Middle East, starting 10 or 12 days ago, and a lead up to this — 40 plus year lead up to this — Iran the biggest state supporter of terrorism around the world, in an effort to build a nuclear bomb, they can cause even more trouble,” Wright began, asserting that there is now “very positive progress to remove that threat” following the U.S. action under the direction of President Donald Trump.

“But today, the price of oil is lower than it was when bullets started flying. That’s just an amazing transformation. Where would we have been four years ago or 20 years ago, with the same set of facts?” he asked. “We would just have wildly higher energy prices and fear in the marketplace.”

“I think this is a great testament to President Trump’s agenda of energy dominance. Not only is the United States by far the largest producer of oil in the world today and by a factor of two, the biggest producer of natural gas in the world today, but we have a rational policy around energy,” he said.

“Everyone knows that American energy exports are going to grow. They’re not under threat,” and the fears that were prevalent during the Biden administration are no longer, he explained.

“Different positioning of the U.S. today, and I think we’re seeing the benefits of it, both in peace in the Middle East and in the lack of economic disruption in energy price spikes in the United States,” the energy secretary added.

WATCH below: