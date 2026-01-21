President Donald Trump warned that the West must not import foreign cultures from failed nation-states like Somalia, during a speech in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday

While speaking about the billions in fraud uncovered by federal investigators in Minnesota’s massive Somali immigrant community, Trump told Western leaders to stop importing immigrants from “failed” cultures in the hopes that they will assimilate to Western customs.

“The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the West cannot import foreign cultures which have failed to build a successful society of their own,” Trump said. “I mean, we’re taking people from Somalia and Somalia is a failed, it’s not a nation — got no government, got no military, got no police, got no nothing.”

Recent Census Bureau data revealed that nearly every Somali household with children in Minnesota is on one or more forms of welfare, and about 66 percent are in poverty or near the poverty line.

This week, similar Census Bureau data discovered that about 85 percent of Afghan immigrant households with children are on welfare, just as the nation’s Afghan population has exploded from 22,000 in 1990 to 234,000 in 2024.

In Minnesota, federal investigators and citizen journalists say they have unraveled vast networks of fraud among the state’s Somali population — including defrauding federal taxpayer dollars through fake nonprofits, daycare centers, medical transportation companies, and addiction rehab centers.

