FBI Arrests Left-Wing Activist Who Told AG Pam Bondi to ‘Come and Get Me’ After Invading Minnesota Church Service

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested and charged another left-wing activist involved in the invasion of a St. Paul, Minnesota church service that left parishioners rattled.

William Kelly, known as DaWokeFarmer on TikTok, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violating the FACE Act for his role in a January 18 incident where anti-ICE protestors invaded Cities Church during a service.

The protestors, caught on camera, claimed that a top official at Cities Church is an ICE agent. Kelly’s arrest comes after Nekima Levy Armstrong, accused of organizing the church invasion, and Chauntyll Louisa Allen, who took part in the invasion, were similarly arrested by FBI agents.

Kelly, as Breitbart News reported, had been taunting Attorney General Pam Bondi in the days after the church invasion — telling her to “come and get me” among other profanity-laced rants posted to social media.

“Yesterday, I went into a church with Nikema Armstrong, and I protested these white supremacists,” Kelly said. “The pastor of the church is a fucking ICE leader in the city. How can you be a fucking pastor and be a fucking ICE agent?”

“Fuck ’em. They want to come after me, fuck ’em. How can they live so comfortably while the fucking people from Somalia that are in this country legally, they have fucking citizenship, can’t even go to their mosque and pray,” Kelly continued. “Fuck those fucking Nazis, come and get me Pam Bondi, you fucking traitorous bitch.”

