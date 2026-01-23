Director Kash Patel Fires FBI Agents Linked to Lawfare Against Trump

FBI Director Kash Patel has purged his department of agents linked to the Biden administration’s efforts to jail the Democrat former president’s electoral foe, Donald Trump.

Patel forced out field office leaders and other senior agents connected to the two criminal investigations of Trump, including the special agent in charge in Atlanta, the acting assistant director in charge of the New York field office, and the former special agent in charge in New Orleans who had recently moved on to another job, MS Now reported and two senior administration officials confirmed to Breitbart News.

As many as six agents in Miami were forced out over their connection to the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, conducted by over 30 agents accompanied by CNN cameras.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said at the time. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

The agents also searched Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago wardrobe, leading to widespread condemnation of the agents for searching through the former supermodel’s panty drawer.

FBI emails declassified in December 2025 revealed that officials had expressed concern about a lack of probable cause for the 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, but the operation proceeded in spite of that after officials in Biden’s Justice Department provided legal cover.

Other agents fired were involved in the widespread “Arctic Frost” investigation of Trump.

Patel scorched “corrupt” FBI agents involved in the lawfare Thursday, revealing the agents had commissioned a self-congratulatory trophy for their efforts, characterized by the establishment media at the time as certain to keep Trump either out of the White House or off the ballot entirely, if not in jail.

“People ask why I said the old FBI was a diseased temple. This is what corruption looks like when it thinks no one is watching: A self-awarded trophy celebrating Arctic Frost, made by FBI officials,” Patel posted on X, along with a photo of the trophy. “I disbanded CR-15 and removed the corrupt actors involved. So when legacy media cries that President Trump’s FBI fired people and made sweeping changes, I have one response: You’re damn right we did.”

Trump himself has called for the removal of “corrupt” FBI agents involved in advancing the Arctic Frost investigation targeting himself, Republican organizations, and elected officials.

“These FBI Agents are total Scum, in their own way no better than the insurrectionists in Portland, Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc.,” he posted earlier in January.

This latest batch of highly unusual firings – too unusual for critics of the notoriously secretive and insulated agency – represents a significant victory for Trump and others calling for a purge of politically motivated actors inside the ostensible law enforcement agency.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.