Amid organized rioting in cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are continuing to arrest illegal aliens convicted of murder, sex crimes against children, drug trafficking, and burglary.

“While millions of Americans hunkered down during the historic winter storm, the heroic men and women of ICE did not let the cold or snow stop them from arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens terrorizing our communities,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement:

Some of the sickos arrested over the weekend include murderers, registered sex offenders and drug dealers. Americans can see for themselves the criminals removed from their communities at www.dhs.gov. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents this weekend is Matilde Flores-Najera of Mexico, who was previously convicted of murder in Dallas County, Texas.

ICE agents also arrested several illegal alien sex offenders and those convicted of child sex crimes:

Ismael Alvarez-Guerra of Mexico, convicted of oral copulation with a minor under 10 years old in Los Angeles, California

Johanns Cuadros-Almanza of Peru, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual contact in Essex County, New Jersey

David Canales-Palma of Honduras, convicted of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in New Hanover County, North Carolina

Frantz Joseph of Haiti, convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Allamakee County, Iowa

Carlos Cuenca-Vera of Ecuador, convicted of criminal sexual act in White Plains, New York

ICE arrested Rafael Agustin Soto-Baez of the Dominican Republic, who has been convicted on eight counts of possession to distribute Class A drugs and distributing or dispensing Class A fentanyl in Massachusetts.

In addition, ICE agents arrested illegal aliens convicted of drug crimes, assault, and burglary, including:

Joel Prudente-Mayares of Mexico, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Riverside County, California

Jose Garcia-Pineda of Honduras, convicted of assault of a family member in Houston, Texas

Edith Lizbeth Osorio-Alvarez of Mexico, convicted of importation of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting in the Southern District of California

Hugo Alexander Campos Bonilla of Guatemala, convicted of burglary and stalking in Los Angeles, California

Herber Leonel Enrique-Ramos of El Salvador, convicted of second-degree robbery in Los Angeles, California, and battery in Contra Costa County, California

Andreh Ismaiel Bolandi of Iran, convicted of manufacturing a controlled substance in Los Angeles, California

Farshad Ghiassi of Iran, convicted of unlawful transport of firearms in Indianapolis, Indiana

Francisco Montano-De Paz of El Salvador, convicted of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Wimauma, Florida

