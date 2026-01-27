DHS Confirms ICE Will Conduct Enforcement Operations at Super Bowl

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will conduct enforcement operations at the Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ Sports their mission “remains unchanged” despite unrest in Minnesota.

Per Fox News, DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski said in October that ICE enforcement is a “directive from the president” and will not be stopped for the Super Bowl, which is between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski said during an interview on “The Benny Show” podcast. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation.”

McLaughlin said security at the event “will entail a whole-of-government response conducted in line with the U.S. Constitution.”

“Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear,” she added.

The confirmation comes after President Donald Trump said he is boycotting the Super Bowl. The 45th and 47th president roasted the event’s halftime show choices of Bad Bunny and Green Day, saying, “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in October that the halftime show choices were “carefully thought through.”

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching,” he said.