Former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) began an investigation into the finances of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Somali refugee turned far-left politician, after reports suggested that she has amassed a multi-million-dollar net worth since being elected to Congress, the New York Times reports.

This week, the Times reported that the DOJ opened a probe into Omar’s finances in 2024 — suggesting that President Donald Trump’s questioning of how Omar got her wealth was also a question raised by federal prosecutors under the Biden administration.

“The Justice Department under the Biden administration opened an investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in 2024 to scrutinize her finances, campaign spending, and interactions with a foreign citizen, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the Times reports.

This week, Trump posted to Truth Social remarks about the DOJ investigation into Omar:

… the DOJ and Congress are looking at “Congresswoman” Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT [Emphasis added]

In response, Omar posted to X that Trump’s “support is collapsing” and that the president is “panicking” and suggested that there was nothing for the DOJ to investigate regarding her finances.

“Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing, and you’re panicking,” Omar wrote. “Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing.”

Most recently, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said he would subpoena Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, over the couple’s suspicious net worth.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Omar and Mynett’s financial documents indicate that by the end of 2024, the pair had a net worth of anywhere from $6 million to $30 million.

“… the figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.