Watch Live: Senate Hearing on the Palisades Fires One Year Later

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Investigations hears testimony from experts on the Palisades fire one year after the disaster in California on Wednesday, January 28.

Testifying will be Patrick Butler, Fire Chief and Harbor Master Redondo Beach Fire Department, Rick Crawford, Former Battalion Chief Los Angeles Fire Department, and Spencer Hawkins, Government Affairs Committee Chair of International Association of Emergency Managers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have been heavily criticized for their actions before, during, and after the fires, with many families still not even able to begin rebuilding their homes a year later.