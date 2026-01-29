Amy Klobuchar Confirms Run to Replace Walz as Governor of Minnesota

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) confirmed a run for Minnesota governor Thursday, hoping to fill the gap left after Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced the end of his reelection campaign.

The 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, Walz abandoned his campaign for a third term earlier this month amid mounting criticism over mismanagement of taxpayer funding for child care programs.

“Minnesota, we’ve been through a lot,” Klobuchar said in a video announcement Thursday as reported by AP.

“These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration — but who are also willing to find common ground and fix things in our state.”

Klobuchar, who is not up for reelection until 2030, can still remain in the Senate if she loses a bid for governor.

While Walz’s scandals have been widely covered, Klobuchar will now be entering the gubernatorial race with past experiences of her own which will get fresh scrutiny.

While reporting for the Daily Caller in 2012, Matthew Boyle revealed she helped keep a multibillion-dollar Ponzi schemer, Tom Petters, out of prison when she was the top prosecutor in Hennepin County in the late 1990s, as Olivia Rondeau of Breitbart News reported.

Klobuchar was also the “driving force” behind efforts to secure a handout for Democrat media cronies through the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) in 2022, Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari detailed.

More to come…