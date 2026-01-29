Tim Walz Insinuates Fatal ICE Shootings Are Kicking Off a Civil War

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is suggesting that federal enforcement of federal immigration law in his state may trigger another Civil War.

“I mean, is this a Fort Sumter?” he suggested to a pro-migration writer from The Atlantic magazine, adding: “It’s an armed force that’s assaulting, that’s killing my constituents, my citizens.”

Fort Sumter was a federal fort in South Carolina that was attacked in 1861 by state militias who were trying to secede as the Republican Party pressured states against using slaves in their economy instead of citizen-operated machinery.

The January 28 article continued:

After invoking Fort Sumter, he brought up John Brown, the abolitionist who [earlier] stormed a federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, in 1859, fueling violent conflict over slavery that erupted in the Civil War. “Guns pointed, American at American,” he said, “is certainly not where we want to go.”

But Walz suggested he may escalate the conflict if the federal government does not let his city continue using illegal migrants in its economy: Walz said that he wants to see a major drawdown of federal agents and dramatically different tactics. He said he gave [White Hosue envoy Tom] Homan a window of several days to reorient the operation. That window closes tomorrow [January 29]. “If we don’t see a massive change here,” Walz told Homan, “I have no choice but to go back and tell my folks that you’re not doing it.”

Amid the massive resistance by Democrats, Homan has begun lowering federal police visibility in the streets. But there is no evidence that he and the federal government have scaled back the investigation of Minnesota’s peculiar institutions of sheltering illegal migrants and allowing migrant Somalians to operate many welfare scam operations.

Multiple GOP officials suggest some of the money from the scams is used to fund the Democrat Party.

Walz’s bellicose demands are part of a shocking effort by Democrats to raise hate and conflict in Minnesota and the other states that protect urban economies built on legalized and illegal migrants.

In the last few weeks, numerous establishment Democrats and their allies directed an enormous amount of hate towards Trump and his deputies. They have portrayed ICE officers as Nazi Gestapo, child killers, murderers, and have incited violence against homeland secretary Kristi Noem and federal officers.

The vitriol has encouraged a large turnout of people in Minnesota seeking to block and impede the operation of federal law. Many of the blockers — and their media allies — see themselves as champions of states’ rights and “sanctuary cities,” and they also deny the legitimacy of Trump’s crackdown on the economic use of illegal migrants.

Two blockers were killed by federal officers amid challenges and scuffles.

The Democrats’ pushback against deportations is an indirect attack on Trump’s economic reforms and his 2026 campaign policy on affordability.

Under Trump’s low-migration, high-deportation economic reforms, Americans’ wages are up, housing costs are down, inflation is declining, transport costs are shrinking, crime is dropping, and corporations are spending heavily to help Americans become more productive and earn more wages for each working hour. For example, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com reported on January 23 that Trump’s deputies are raising voters’ wages by deporting illegal migrants:

Fewer workers mean restaurants will once again have to compete for employees the only way they can, by paying higher wages. Wages over the next two years are expected to accelerate, according to Oxford Economics, from 3.7% this year to 5.6% by 2027. … Median pretax income for restaurants has declined by more than 30% since 2019, according to the National Restaurant Association. That has hurt [Wall Street] valuations: The median restaurant company stock declined 16% last year.

His economic reforms, however, are opposed by establishment Republicans and their progressive partners.