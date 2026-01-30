Disgraced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed this week that he would “never again” run for office but did not share if he had ruled out stepping into Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) seat should she win the governor’s race and appoint him to replace her.

In the weeks before Klobuchar announced her gubernatorial bid on Thursday, Townhall’s Dustin Grage reported that sources who helped predict Walz’s rise to becoming former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 running mate indicated that “the plan is to clear the way for Amy Klobuchar, so she can appoint him to the U.S. Senate.”

WATCH — Bessent: IRS Is Investigating Fraud Tim Walz “Allowed to Spiral Out of Control”:

Walz declared that he would end his reelection campaign on January 5, stating that he had concluded, “I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

“So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work,” Walz added in his early January announcement.

In a new video announcement, Klobuchar confirmed reports that she was going to run in his stead:

Walz brushed off the prospect of launching another political campaign during a Wednesday interview with MS NOW, but did not address the swirling rumors that the plan is to essentially switch places with Klobuchar, who could appoint him to her U.S. Senate seat if she becomes Minnesota governor.

“I have no political consideration, I will never run for an elected office again. Never again,” the failed vice-presidential candidate said.

When asked to expand, he added that while he would continue serving the public in a different manner, he would not launch another campaign.

“There are heroes on the streets that we don’t know their names… those grass-tops leaders… brought this administration to its knees this week to do something about it. So there’s other ways to serve, and I’ll find ’em,” Walz said.

