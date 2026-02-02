Trump: India Agrees to Stop Buying Russian Oil, Enter Trade Deal with U.S.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States and India have reached a trade agreement and that India has committed to stop buying Russian oil.

Trump revealed the developments in a Truth Social post on Monday and called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi one of his “greatest friends” after speaking with him in the morning.

“We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela,” Trump wrote.

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” he added.

The president also provided details of a trade agreement between the United States and India:

Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25 percent to 18 percent. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Modi took to X after the conversation with Trump, thanking the president on behalf of India’s 1.4 billion people.

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” he wrote.

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace,” Modi continued. “I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights.”