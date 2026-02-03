CCP SURROGACY GAMBIT: How China Exploits U.S. Birthright Citizenship Laws to Expand Beijing’s Influence in America

Chinese nationals, with the support of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), are engaging in a massive Handmaid’s Tale-style scheme of using U.S. surrogates to carry and give birth to children who are then granted birthright citizenship, bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer reveals in his new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

“While hundreds of thousands of pregnant Chinese women have flocked to the United States to give birth in this country so their children will be American citizens, another even more byzantine and suspicious form of birthright citizenship is the widespread use of surrogate mothers in the United States to carry the children of senior CCP officials. These officials then collect the children at birth and raise them back in China,” Schweizer writes in a chapter of The Invisible Coup titled “China: The Manchurian Generation.”

Schweizer, who has written several #1 New York Times bestsellers exposing political corruption, details how the surrogacy industry, which is primarily based in Southern California, is “essentially nonregulated” and has operated in the U.S. for years before exploding a decade ago.

“The trend took off in 2009, as word spread through the Chinese elite about this mechanism for gaining US citizenship for their children. It is openly discussed on WeChat, the closely monitored and censored social media platform controlled by the Chinese government. The scale is hard to comprehend. No numbers are tracked,” he writes. “One Los Angeles–based producer, who does a lot of business in China, reported that she would regularly see between four and ten newborns in business class on flights from LAX to Beijing.”

Schweizer reports that, just as Chinese children born to birth tourists, children born to surrogates are automatically granted citizenship. Interestingly, the Chinese government itself condemns the practice within its own borders but does nothing to punish it, and in fact, actively encourages its citizens to take advantage of the United States’ wild west-style industry, he writes.



Schweizer delves into an example of senior CCP official Guojun Xuan, who produced children via surrogacy with women across the United States. His story became more widely known when a two-month-old infant under his care was hospitalized with head injuries in May 2025. Officials subsequently found 15 children living in his $4.1 million mansion in Arcadia, California, ranging from infants to teenagers. Officials found 21 children total connected to him, Schweizer reports.

“Xuan arranged the births of his children through mothers spread throughout the United States. The contracts were made through his Mark Surrogacy Investment LLC, which served as a multistate embryo pipeline. Surrogates often were unaware that others were carrying children for the same couple at the same time. Neighbors saw pregnant women coming and going from the house, which seemed to operate more like a surrogacy command center than a traditional home,” he writes, noting that Xuan is “the tip of a very large iceberg.”

“Records in California indicate there are 107 companies with the word surrogacy in the name in the state, all owned by Chinese individuals. In China, IVF treatments in the United States have been incorporated into the government’s Belt & Road Initiative,” he continues. “In 2019, for example, officials organized an expo to match Chinese patients with overseas providers including the United States under the banner of Belt & Road.”

Schweizer notes that the CCP “views itself not simply as a competing power, but as a superior civilization that must vanquish the decrepit, corrupt, and evil West.”

“Just as the Mexican elite loathes key elements of Anglo-­ Saxon America, so too does the CCP. Jin Fenglin, a professor at the Central Communist Party School, the philosophical rudder of the CCP, says Western civilization only thrived because of ‘the brutal economic plundering of Africa, [North and South] America, Asia, and other countries,’ and that the success of the United States is ‘inextricably linked to the long prevalence of a new model of slavery,”’ he writes. “Beijing rejects the current system ‘based on Christian civilization, with individual rights as the starting point’ and instead developed a superior civilization to ‘counteract, oppose, and transcend the Western civilization hierarchy,’ says Jin. President Xi himself casts the CCP not just as a form of government but as ‘a new model of civilization.”’

“Understanding their strongly held view as a rival civilization explains why the CCP champions mass migration to the United States not just from their own country, but from anywhere in the world, including through their coverage and embrace of Mexico’s Reconquista claims against America in government media,” he writes.

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and is available to purchase here.