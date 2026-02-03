Senate Republicans Sound the Alarm over Illicit Chinese E-Cigarettes

Senate Republicans on Tuesday urged the Treasury Department and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to combat illegal Chinese e-cigarettes.

“We write to draw your attention to the growing risks associated with the massive volumes of illicit Chinese e-cigarettes flooding into the United States,” the group of Senate Republicans wrote to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and USTR Jamieson Greer .”We fully support President Trump’s aggressive, multi-agency enforcement actions taken to confront this pressing threat as addressing illegal activity of this magnitude and consequence requires a comprehensive strategy and response.”

The Senate Republicans wrote that the Chinese government, through it’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA), exported hundreds of millions of illicit e-cigarettes, which may be used to fund military or technological initiatives to undermine American economic and strategic interests.

The group added, “Earlier this year, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) reported that illicit Chinese e-cigarettes are being used as part of a trade-based money laundering scheme to move fentanyl proceeds on behalf of Mexican cartels.”

The senators concluded:

Given the scale and severity of this threat, we urge the Treasury Department and USTR to use their respective enforcement and diplomatic authorities to combat illegal Chinese e-cigarettes. Whether tackling money laundering operations via FinCEN or negotiating directly with Chinese leaders to prevent future shipments of illegal e-cigarettes, your leadership is necessary to help curtail this growing security risk. We appreciate your consideration and are ready to assist.

Senators on the letter include:

Steve Daines (R-MT)

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Ashley Moody (R-FL)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Tim Sheehy (R-MT)

Ted Budd (R-NC)

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Katie Britt (R-AL)

Dave McCormick (R-PA)

Todd Young (R-IN)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Jim Banks (R-IN)

Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

Breitbart News has reported on a coalition of conservative, activist, and other organizations that has called for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to stop the sale of counterfeit and unsafe weight loss drugs.

A poll last August found that 92 percent of Trump voters want the FDA to do more to protect Americans from unsafe prescription drugs.

USTR, Treasury – Chinese E-Cigarettes FINAL 02.03.2026 by Breitbart News