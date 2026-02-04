Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) announced that he would not be seeking reelection in 2026 and explained that it was time to find “other ways” to contribute to his “community, state, and nation.”

In a press release, Loudermilk expressed that it had been a “tremendous honor” to serve the people of Northwest Georgia for his “six terms” in Congress. Loudermilk highlighted how he had focused on “upholding the Constitution and representing the values of the Eleventh Congressional District,” along with the state of Georgia.

“I first ran for election to Congress in 2014 and, as I stated then, representing the people in Congress is a service, not a career; and although I continue to have strong support from the people of the Eleventh Congressional District, I believe it is time to contribute to my community, state, and nation in other ways,” Loudermilk said. “Therefore, I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of my current term in Congress.”

“I have learned throughout my life that doing what is right is not always easy, convenient, or popular,” Loudermilk added. “My wife and I have prayed diligently and discussed this extensively; and, while this is not an easy decision, we believe it is the right one. While serving my constituents in Congress ranks among my greatest honors, being a husband, a father, and a grandfather holds even greater importance to me; and at this time, I wish to spend more dedicated time with my family.”

Loudermilk’s announcement comes as other Republicans such as Reps. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and Michael McCaul (R-TX) have also announced their retirements from Congress.

According to an analysis from the Associated Press (AP) in January, “more than 10% of incumbents plan to leave,” with roughly 47 “current representatives — 21 Democrats and 26 Republicans” having announced plans not to seek reelection.