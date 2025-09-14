GOP Rep. McCaul Says He Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said he will not seek re-election after two decades in Congress.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “I want to close with this. The 9/11 anniversary this week was overshadowed by the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Your career has been based on what happened on 9/11.”

McCaul said, “I was up there in New York for the powerful ceremony. It changed my life and many others. I became a counterterrorism prosecutor within the Justice Department. I entered Congress. I chaired the Homeland Security Committee. I saw the rise of ISIS and the caliphate. I saw Afghanistan fall, Putin invade Ukraine, and the Middle East on fire. Then, the threat from Chairman Xi in the Indo-Pacific.”

He added, “It’s been an honor to serve for over two decades in the Congress. I’m looking now for a new challenge. I’m going to serve the remainder of my term, but I’m looking for a new challenge in the same space that will be national security and foreign policy, but in a different realm. But I want to continue to serve the people of this country in national security and foreign policy. And do what I’ve done the last two decades, make America stronger and the world safer.”

