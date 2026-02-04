Rep. Nancy Mace Seeks to Subpoena Bill Gates After Latest Epstein Files Release

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC) is seeking to subpoena Bill Gates after seeing his ex-wife’s reaction to disturbing accusations against the Microsoft co-founder made in the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails.

The congresswoman revealed her intentions in a Wednesday social media post, saying she asked House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) to subpoena the Microsoft co-founder “immediately” after she watched Melinda Gates’ Tuesday interview on NPR’s Wild Card podcast.

In a later post, Mace said, “We’re calling for Bill Gates to testify under oath on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Oversight Committee.”

“[Three] million pages of Epstein documents were just released by the DOJ and the allegations are SICK. If these allegations are false, Bill Gates should have no problem saying so under oath before Congress,” the congresswoman continued. “Nobody is above the law. Not billionaires. Not the powerful. Nobody.”

The recent trove of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) showed the late sex predator claiming in a 2013 email that Bill caught an STD after “sex with Russians girls,” and wanted to secretly slip antibiotics to Melinda instead of telling her.

As Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo reported, the email was sent only to Epstein himself but appeared to be notes that the billionaire financier drafted for Bill’s longtime adviser, Boris Nikolic.

A 2017 email published by the Wall Street Journal in 2023 also appeared to show Epstein threatening to expose Bill’s alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, supposedly because the tech mogul refused to join a charitable fund the disgraced financier had started.

Melinda shared her dismay at the allegations on Wild Card, saying Bill and other Epstein associates “need to answer to those things.”

“I think we’re having a reckoning as a society,” she told host Rachel Martin. “No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him.”

Bill and Melinda jointly announced their divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage and three children, saying, “[W]e no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

“It’s beyond heartbreaking. I remember being those ages those girls were; I remember my daughters being those ages,” Melinda added on the podcast.

“So, for me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage, but I have moved on from that,” she continued, before saying “whatever questions” that remain on the Epstein debacle “are for those people, and even my ex-husband.”

“They need to answer to those things, not me,” Melinda added. “And I am so happy to be away from all the muck.”

A spokesperson for Bill responded to the allegations in the 2013 email in a statement to Business Insider, saying, “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson added.

It remains unclear whether the 2013 emails were ever sent to Bill himself.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.