Melinda Gates: Ex-Husband Bill Gates ‘Needs to Answer’ Horrific Epstein Allegations

Melinda Gates reacted to the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails involving her ex-husband Bill Gates, including horrific allegations Epstein made such that Bill was attempting to dose her with antibiotics to fight an STD without her knowledge, by saying Bill and other Epstein associates “need to answer to those things.”

“I think we’re having a reckoning as a society,” Melinda Gates told NPR’s Wild Card podcast host Rachel Martin on Tuesday. “No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him.”

“It’s beyond heartbreaking. I remember being those ages those girls were, I remember my daughters being those ages,” she added.

Melinda Gates, who has two daughters and a son with the Microsoft co-founder, went on to say, “So, for me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up, because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage, but I have moved on from that.”

“I purposely pushed it away and I moved on,” the philanthropist — who divorced Bill Gates in 2021 — continued. “I’m in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life.”

“So whatever questions remain there of what — I don’t and can’t even begin to know all of it — those questions are for those people, and even my ex-husband,” Melinda Gates asserted.

“They need to answer to those things, not me,” she added. “And I am so happy to be away from all the muck.”

After being asked what her “dominant emotion is when you read these news articles,” Melinda Gates replied, “Unbelievable sadness.”

As Breitbart News reported, the latest release of the Epstein files includes a 2013 email from the disgraced financier and sex predator to himself about Bill Gates in which Epstein claims the Microsoft co-founder caught an STD after “sex with Russians girls” and wanted to slip antibiotics to his wife instead of telling her.

Gates responded to the emails through his spokesperson, who insisted, “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.