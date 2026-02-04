Trump Directs All Federal Law Enforcement to Aid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother as Family Releases Emotional Video

President Donald Trump responded to the disappearance of NBC correspondent Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, on Wednesday, as the family released an emotional video pleading for her return.

The president revealed that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and her family, adding that he directed all federal law enforcement to aid in the search.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” he said. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, disappeared from her Arizona home on Sunday in what appears to have been a kidnapping. Police reported finding blood at the scene, with a report from TMZ saying that the kidnappers presented ransom note “demanding millions in Bitcoin for her return,” per Breitbart News.

A report by TMZ Tuesday says that the attackers presented a ransom note demanding that cryptocurrency be sent to a Bitcoin account — which was verified as a real account — to secure Nancy Guthrie’s release. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that they are aware of the ransom note.

Reports later surfaced that police considered Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law as a potential suspect, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement released on Wednesday that they have not yet “identified a suspect or person of interest in this case.”

“We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the statement said. “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results.”

On Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie and her family appeared on camera as they issued an emotional plea for the release of their beloved matriarch.

“We are doing everything we can,” she said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Guthrie described her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.”

“She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses,” she said. “She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you’ll see.”

