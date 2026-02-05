‘Leaving MAGA’ Billboards Urge Pennsylvanians to Leave America First Movement

An organization known as Leaving MAGA has made headlines by putting up signs across Pennsylvania urging MAGA voters to abandon the America First movement.

The billboards have been placed in York, Hanover, and Mechanicsburg.

Rich Logis, the founder of Leaving MAGA, claimed, “The billboards represent a growing number of people in the MAGA community who are starting to have doubts.”

The Leaving MAGA founder said that the movement aims to serve as an “exit ramp” for those in the MAGA community, offering them a “safe landing.” He aims to put up more billboards across the Keystone State.

The Leaving MAGA website details Logis’s spurning of the MAGA movement, blaming President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the January 6, 2021, protests:

A combination of factors led to my leaving MAGA. The botched handling of the COVID pandemic and the January 6 insurrection were the two major factors; the Republican response to the Uvalde massacre was the last straw. It took a year of an emotionally wrenching internal struggle before I was able to leave MAGA. When I finally left, on August 30, 2022, I traded chaos for stability. The decision was liberating. I no longer had to defend the indefensible or justify the unjustifiable.

Logis said in August 2024 he thought that then-Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) would provide the change he was looking for.

“Americans are starved for hope and the Harris-Walz ticket is providing that,” Logis said.

Despite making headlines, the billboards are not very effective, some Republican strategists say.

Charlie Gerow, a GOP strategist, said, “These types of political billboards pop up all over the place all the time… the good news is it simply isn’t working because Trump voters have swelled Republican ranks in recent days.”