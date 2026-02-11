Newborn Baby Found Dead Near Dumpster in California

A newborn baby was found dead near a dumpster in south Bakersfield, California, on Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

“The baby was found near a dumpster behind a local business complex at Panama Lane and H Street. Police pronounced the newborn dead at the scene. Investigators say the baby’s mother, described as transient, is currently hospitalized as authorities investigate,” 23ABC News Bakersfield reported.

California has a law called Safe Surrender Baby that allows parents to legally and confidentially surrender a newborn up to three days old to hospitals and fire stations.

Erin Rodgers, the executive director of the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, told the outlet the tragedy is exactly why the Safe Surrender law exists.

“[The mother] doesn’t have to give any information, no name, no shame, no blame. And she has 14 days to change her mind and seek to be reunited with her baby if that’s her choice,” Rodgers explained.

Rodgers said local pregnancy centers offer support, counseling, and resources for mothers in crisis.

“That’s why all of our services are free. We don’t need insurance, we don’t need anything from the client, we will never profit off her decision, and we can connect her to other services,” she said.

Rodgers said that in Kern County last year five babies were safely surrendered, and 105 have been saved since the law was passed.