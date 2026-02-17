An illegal alien fugitive has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, federal prosecutors reveal.

This week, 39-year-old illegal alien Vismar Erick Atahuichi Alanoca of Bolivia was charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of or access with intent to view child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline was contacted by Facebook after the social media network discovered child sexual abuse material uploaded and shared by a Facebook user.

That is when federal agents executed a search warrant on Alanoca’s residence and found child pornography allegedly in his possession, including sexual abuse involving a pre-pubescent child.

Alanoca is also accused of messaging on Facebook with a user who had been requesting such child sexual abuse material from him.

Following the investigation, prosecutors found that Alanoca is wanted in a foreign country and is allegedly a sex offender in that country, where he is known by authorities as having violent tendencies and being a violent sexual child predator.

