NYU Langone Health, a major hospital in Manhattan, has closed its medical program offering sex changes to minors.

A spokesman for NYU Langone issued a statement on Tuesday night announcing the change, citing the “current regulatory environment” as one of the major reasons behind the decision, the New York Times reported. The move comes after President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed rules that would pull federal funds from hospitals that provide sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries to minors.

“Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program,” the hospital’s statement reads.

NYU Langone added that it is “committed to helping patients in our care manage this change” and said its pediatric mental health care programs will continue.

RELATED: Protesters in NYC Demand Sex-Mutilating Drugs, Surgeries for Minors After Trump’s Executive Order

The announcement is not a shock to patients who were in the hospital’s “transgender youth medicine program” — NYU Langone stopped accepting new patients a year ago after President Trump issued an executive order titled “Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation” cracking down on sex changes for minors. The hospital also canceled appointments for new patients at the time, although it continued giving puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors who were already taking the drugs, according to the report.

NYU Langone appears to have changed its website, internet archives show. The “Gender & Sexuality Service” webpage previously said the hospital abided by standards set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a pro-transgender organization accused of scrapping minimum age requirements for sex changes after pressure from the Biden administration. WPATH also suffered a scandal after a leaked internal meeting showed an endocrinologist admitting that discussing long-term potential for infertility with a 14-year-old is like “talking to a blank wall.” The reference to WPATH is no longer on the hospital’s webpage.

While the hospital’s website mostly discussed providing minors with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, the hospital previously told parents their children could continue care through NYU Langone’s “transgender health services” in “their later teen years and early adulthood.” The hospital’s “transgender health services” page bragged of its doctors performing more than 550 “gender-affirming” surgeries a year.

During the first year of President Trump’s second term, his administration has aggressively pursued investigations and subpoenas into hospitals and doctors accused of providing sex change drugs and surgeries to minors.

HHS General Counsel Mike Stuart said earlier this month on X that more than 30 hospital systems, “including some of the largest in the nation” have announced they are “no longer performing sex-mutilating and sex-rejecting procedures for minors.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has urged the public to call its tipline about doctors “who mutilate [minors] under the guise of gender-affirming care.”

The Federal Trade Commission is also examining “unfair and deceptive trade practices” in so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.

The side effects for sex change drugs and procedures can be severe, including irreversible mutilation and infertility. Some of these so-called treatments include double mastectomies (the removal of healthy breasts), female and male genital mutilation and removal, facial feminization and masculinization, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers that can cause chemical sterilization. Puberty blockers can also have long-term impact on bone growth, bone density, and growth spurts, according to Mayo Clinic.

Many people who have undergone these sex change drugs and procedures as minors and later decided to reverse course, called detransitioners, have begun speaking out about the irreversible physical damage and mental torment they have experienced.

In January, a jury in New York awarded a detransitioner $2 million in a landmark lawsuit against her doctors. The detransitioner, 22-year-old Fox Varian, accused her doctors of pushing a double mastectomy on her when she was only 16 years old, and the jury found her psychologist and surgeon liable for medical malpractice, per the New York Post.

READ MORE: Detransitioner Chloe Cole: $2M Malpractice Ruling ‘Not Nearly Enough’ to Undo Damage to a Generation of Young People

Trump’s executive order is part of his effort to roll back the Biden administration’s radical embrace of gender ideology and promotion of sex changes for minors. The top-down push for minors to obtain sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries under the misleading moniker “gender-affirming care” has also been promulgated in academia and by large hospitals, and major medical organizations.

Transgender activists frequently claim that such sex-mutilating drugs and procedures for confused minors reduce suicides and improve mental health — dubious claims which increasingly appear untrue as more studies and data come to light.

RELATED: First Major Medical Group Opposes Sex Mutilating Surgeries for Minors

Other research has indicated that a majority of children who are confused about their sex grow out of that feeling by the time they become adults. European countries that pushed sex change drugs and surgeries for minors before the United States are notably reversing course over concerns about long-term impacts.

At the root, these actors, along with the proliferation of gender ideology on social media, ultimately promote the false idea that human beings can be a different sex than what they were born as. Even further, the gender ideology complex claims these individuals should take sex-change drugs and get sex-change procedures to align their outward appearance with how they feel on the inside.

While the push toward transgenderism is heavily ideological, a report released in December 2020 found that the U.S. sex reassignment surgery market size was valued at $267 million in 2019 and was expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent from 2020 to 2027.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.