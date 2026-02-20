Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Press Conference on Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs

President Donald Trump holds a press conference in reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs on Friday, February 20.

SCOTUS ruled 6-3 on Friday that the president exceeded his authority in placing tariffs on numerous countries to rebalance U.S. trade deficits.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joined the liberal wing of the court — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — to rule against the president, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.