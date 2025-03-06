WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump on Thursday ripped into Democrats and liberal media pundits for their behavior during and after his joint address to Congress.

After signing executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump fielded questions from the press. Breitbart News asked the president about Democrats’ behavior during the joint address –which included Rep. Al Green (D-TX) breaking decorum, leading to the Sergeant-at-Arms removing him–and whether it shows they are out of touch with the American people.

“I thought it was very embarrassing for the Democrats what happened the other night, and that’s not said for any other reason other than it’s obvious, it’s fact,” Trump said. “Even CNN fake news said that. They came out, and they said it.”

Trump then tore into MSNBC anchors Nicole Wallace and Rachel Maddow for their comments about DJ Daniel, a teen brain cancer survivor who was a guest of Trump’s. Trump made Daniel, who has been made an honorary officer of hundreds and hundreds of police departments, an honorary secret service agent during the joint address. Democrat lawmakers did not stand for that moment.

Wallace said she hopes that Daniel, if he enters a career in law enforcement as an adult, does not commit suicide over an event like January 6.

Maddow called Trump honoring Daniel “disgusting.”

“For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who has thus far survived pediatric cancer as if the president had something to do with that,” Maddow said.

Trump said Maddow and Wallace should be forced to resign over their comments about Daniel.

“And worse than CNN is MSDNC, which is the worst, and the good news is very few people watch them anymore. They have lost such credibility,” Trump said. “And frankly, what Nicole Wallace said, I’ve never been a fan of hers, and she’s not very talented, but I’ll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man is disgraceful.”

“She should be forced to resign, and Rachel Maddow should be forced to resign,” he added. “Nobody watches her anyway. It’s not possible they pay her as much money as I hear, but certainly, she’s lost all credibility, both of them. But what they said the other day, they should be forced to resign, about that young person who is suffering greatly.”