Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang associate with an extensive criminal record in several sanctuary states, Breitbart News has learned.

Jesus Ruben Lopez Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Venezuela who is an associate of the Tren de Aragua gang, was arrested on February 17 by the United States Marshals Service in the sanctuary state of Oregon.

ICE agents are now seeking to take custody of Lopez Gonzalez, who has racked up a criminal record in the sanctuary states of New York, Washington, and Oregon.

“The Biden administration released this gang member into our communities. His cross-country crime spree ends today,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“He will face justice for his crimes, including sex trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, assault, and obstruction of law enforcement,” Bis said. “Then, he will be removed and never be able to return to our country.”

According to ICE officials, Lopez Gonzalez is one of 27 Tren de Aragua gang associates named in a 38-count superseding indictment that accuses them of murder in aid of racketeering in connection with a double murder in the Bronx in New York City, racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, and sex trafficking.

Specifically, Lopez Gonzalez is accused of sex trafficking by force or coercion.

