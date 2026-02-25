Disgraced former CNN anchor and far-left activist Don Lemon is facing a lawsuit for “severe emotional distress” connected to the anti-ICE riot at the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, that he participated in last month.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Monday, Ann Doucette claims that the January 18 riot illegally interfered with her right to practice her faith and the result was “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma.”

Late last month, Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles for his role in the riot and pleaded not guilty the next day to one count of conspiracy against the right of religious freedom and another count of interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom.

A handful of Lemon’s fellow rioters are also named in the suit, including Nekima Armstrong, Chauntyll Allen, William Kelly, Jamael Lundy, Trahern Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jerome Richardson.

It’s highly unlikely a jury in the People’s Republic of Minnesota will find Lemon guilty of the criminal charges, so a civil suit is a perfect way to hold him accountable and make an example of him to ensure this does not happen again.

Doucette might win the suit. She might lose. Either way, a civil suit is one more thing hanging over Lemon’s head, one more nuisance eating up his time and money, and in that way, Doucette has already won.

No amount for damages was specified.

Doucette is not buying Lemon’s excuse for his behavior, all that nonsense about participating only as a journalist to document an appalling invasion and disruption of a church service aimed at the pastor, who is reportedly an ICE official.

Doucette’s lawsuit argues that Lemon was part of the protest and clued in to the “logistics and local contacts in support of the operation.” She added that Lemon “appeared to take satisfaction in the disruption.”

If these leftist thugs understand that they will face criminal charges and civil lawsuits, they will be much less likely to storm another church any time in the future. Even if the criminal charges and civil lawsuits are ultimately thrown out, a vital message has been sent that this amoral grandstanding does come with a price, if only a night in jail and the cost of your defense.