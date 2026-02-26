Stellantis Reports Historic Annual Loss Due to Electric Car Write-Downs

Stellantis, the multinational automaker with brands like Jeep and Chrysler, has reported historic annual losses after billions in write-downs for unprofitable electric vehicles (EVs).

On Thursday, Stellantis executives, who remain the highest-paid in the industry, reported for the first time in the company’s history an annual net loss of about $26.3 billion, which can be traced to billions in write-downs for EVs.

CNBC reports:

Auto giant Stellantis on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss after booking substantial write-downs amid a major strategic shift. The multinational conglomerate, which owns household names including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot, posted a full-year 2025 net loss of 22.3 billion euros ($26.3 billion), compared to full-year profit of 5.5 billion euros a year ago. The net loss was impacted by 25.4 billion euros in write-downs, Stellantis said, as the firm sharply scales back its electric vehicle strategy.

Such losses due to EVs are not only happening for Stellantis. Just this month, Honda Motor reported a 42 percent decline from April 2025 to December 2025 — a result of EV write-downs.

Similarly, Ford Motor Company posted significant financial losses last year, a result of its struggling EV line-up. The automaker’s EV division lost $4.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to lose between $4 billion and $4.5 billion in 2026, with profitability not expected until approximately 2029.

