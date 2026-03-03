America First Works has endorsed Ed Gallrein in his primary challenge to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and they’re putting their money where their mouth is.

The President Donald Trump-aligned organization is already on the ground knocking doors for Gallrein in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, Breitbart News learned exclusively. Gallrein earned Trump’s endorsement as Massie continued to elevate his opposition to Trump and his agenda.

In a statement, the organization said Kentuckians overwhelmingly voted for Trump and deserve to be represented by someone who supports him as well.

“America First Works is all-in on the ground in Kentucky’s 4th District, knocking doors daily and mobilizing Trump voters who are done with Thomas Massie’s anti-Trump, America last obstruction,” Ashley Hayek, AFW President, told Breitbart News in a statement. “Kentuckians voted massively for President Trump and deserve a fighter like Ed Gallrein, a Navy SEAL and fifth-generation farmer who will deliver secure borders, American jobs and prosperity to Kentuckians. Massie’s betrayed their trust far too many times.”

Hayek slammed Massie for opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump’s premier legislative achievement of his second term, which Republicans more descriptively have rebranded as the Working Families Tax Cut Act. She said that despite the “simple” goal of the bill to “keep more money in the pockets of Kentucky working families,” Massie voted no.

“Up to $1,000 more back at tax time. A $2,200 Child Tax Credit for every child. Zero taxes on your tips. Zero taxes on your overtime. President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress fought for every dollar of it — and Thomas Massie voted no,” Hayek added. “Not for the first time, and not by accident.”

Massie has opposed Trump on numerous other marquee bills, most notably spending bills, complicating the Trump agenda given the slim Republican majority in the House. In addition, Massie opposed the Take It Down Act – first lady Melania Trump’s key initiative to protect children from online abuse – as well as the Lower Premiums for All Americans Act.

Thursday the House is expected to vote on a resolution authored by Massie and progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to disapprove of Trump’s strikes in Iran and tie his hands in managing future diplomatic and geopolitical actions. Massie could be the only Republican to vote to condemn Trump’s successful strike.

But despite his continued work to thwart Trump’s agenda, it is his vote against Trump’s greatest legislative achievement that hangs heaviest around Massie’s neck.

“The people of the Fourth District don’t need a grandstander in Washington who thinks he knows better than the families scraping to make ends meet in northern Kentucky,” Hayek said. “AFW stands proudly alongside President Trump, Ed Gallrein, and hardworking families in this district who deserve that money.”

Trump announced his endorsement of Ed Gallrein in October 2025, doing so before Gallrein officially entered the race. The president has continued to praise Gallrein, hailing him as a “winner” and urging “MAGA warriors to rally behind” him.

Due to Federal Election Commission rules adopted in 2024, AFW and other 501(c)(4) non-profit organizations can legally coordinate on door-to-door canvassing with political candidates. An AFW spokesman told Breitbart News the organization has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from voters for Gallrein and widespread disapproval of Massie.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.