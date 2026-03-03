Steve Toth Defeats Rep. Dan Crenshaw in Texas House District 2 Primary

Texas Republican congressional candidate and state Rep. Steve Toth defeated Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) in the primary election for Texas’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Congressional District 2 voters want a representative in D.C. who will stand firm in his convictions, fight for his constituents, and follow through on his promises,” Toth said. “I won’t let them down.”

In a post on X, the Freedom Caucus Fund stated they were “proud to have supported” Toth in his race “to retire RINO anti-Trump Congressman Dan Crenshaw.”

“Tonight, Dan Crenshaw found out just how powerful the Freedom Caucus Fund and grassroots conservatives are when we have great candidates to back like Steve Toth,” Weisenberger said.

Toth’s win comes as President Donald Trump did not endorse Crenshaw in the election, though Texas voters explained to the Washington Examiner that “the lack of an endorsement holds little weight in their decision.”

One person told the outlet that they “voted for Crenshaw regardless of Trump’s endorsement.”

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported in February 2025 that Crenshaw was “caught on a hot mic saying he would ‘probably kill'” former Fox News host Tucker Carlson:

After the interview was completed, Edginton claimed that Crenshaw said he would “kill” Carlson if the pair were to meet in person. “I laughed it off,” the U.K. journalist wrote on X. “He said: ‘No seriously, I would kill him.'”

A study from Unusual Whales released in January 2025 also found that Crenshaw had “ranked in the top 15 of congressional members who traded stocks” in 2024.

In 2024, Crenshaw’s stock portfolio was reported to have “spiked over 60 percent.”