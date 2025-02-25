Hot Mic: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He Would ‘Kill’ Tucker Carlson

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) was caught on a hot mic saying he would “probably kill” conservative commentator Tucker Carlson if he ever met him in person.

While being interviewed by GB News at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London last week, the Texas congressman and former U.S. Navy SEAL argued that Carlson “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” in regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

“Just coming back to this $100 billion to Ukraine, I know that people like Tucker Carlson would make the argument that there’s a real opportunity cost there,” GB News’s Steven Edginton said. “You know, ‘We could’ve spent that money on the border… or fixing issues in America.’ What do you make of the argument that all of this money could have been spent to help Americans, not Ukrainians?”

Crenshaw shot back by bringing up Carlson’s visits to Russia.

“Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Tucker likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are, so I don’t really take his advice very seriously,” he argued.

After the interview was completed, Edginton claimed that Crenshaw said he would “kill” Carlson if the pair were to meet in person.

“I laughed it off,” the U.K. journalist wrote on X. “He said: ‘No seriously, I would kill him.'”

While Crenshaw denied a question from fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), asking if he had “threatened” to kill the former Fox News host, post-interview footage captured by GB News revealed the interaction:

“We literally have it on video,” Edginton said to the congressman’s response to Greene.

In the clip, Edginton can be heard asking Crenshaw if he had ever met Carlson, to which he replied, “We have talked a lot over Twitter — if I ever meet him I’ll probably kill him.”

“He’s the worst person,” Crenshaw added, before walking off camera.

Carlson responded to the video by inviting the congressman on his show.

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX,” the news personality posted, responding to a comment from Elon Musk that asked why Crenshaw is “homicidal regarding Tucker”:

According to Edginton, Crenshaw already told him that he would never go on Carlson’s show:

Carlson once called Crenshaw “eyepatch McCain” regarding his views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Crenshaw later made a sarcastic comment after the pundit lost his show on Fox News.

“I’ve shed many tears over Tucker Carlson losing the show — many, many tears,” the congressman jokingly remarked to Politico in 2023.