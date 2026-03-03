Trump: ‘Bad Seed’ Iran’s ‘Evil Ideology’ Is Unifying Countries Against It

President Donald Trump said in response to a question from Breitbart News that countries are unifying against “bad seed” Iran because of the “evil” philosophy held by its regime.

During his bilateral Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump underscored Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman when asked by Breitbart News about the growing unity against Iran, particularly among countries in the Middle East.

Breitbart News asked the president why there is strong unity against Iran, as countries that often do not work together, like Iraq and Saudi Arabia, are working with the United States on Iran, while Qatar downed Iranian aircraft, and European countries are also stepping up.

“That’s a great point. Look, they’re just evil. It’s not the politics, it’s their whole philosophy… It’s terrible, where they kill 35,000, I thought it was 32 — now it turns out it’s much more than 35,000 people, and in some cases, using machine guns with people that have no weapon,” Trump said to begin his nearly five-minute response.

“They have no weapon, and they’re being machine-gunned, they’re being snipered from buildings. They’re hitting the people with snipers right through the eyes. It’s just a very evil ideology, and nobody’s really seen anything like it,” he added.

The president stressed that Iran began attacking neighbors that were aiding in diplomacy.

“As I said, even the fact that they’ve attacked all of their neighbors, and the neighbors weren’t attacking. They thought they’d maybe sit it out. They’ve hit Qatar, they’ve hit UAE, they’ve hit Saudi Arabia, they’ve hit Oman — they were helping us negotiate,” he told Breitbart News and pool reporters. “They got hit. Everybody got hit because they’re evil and they’re bad. It’s a bad seed, and somebody had to do it. And it should have been done sometime during a 47-year period, because so much death has been caused by them, so much unbelievable death… Germany, too. I mean, Germany has been hit. Everybody’s been hit by them. It’s an evil ideology.”

Trump added that many Iranian people living in the United States are happy about Operation Epic Fury and the actions he and his administration are taking.

“Look, I’ve done a lot of good things. So many people are saying, ‘Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!’ You see it in the streets of Los Angeles,” Trump said. “They have thousands of people, I saw it the other day, pictures of Donald Trump, and I’m looking, I’m on the phone… and I see my picture, I say, ‘Oh no, it’s another, you know, protest… and then I started saying, ‘Boy, they were very friendly people.’ And then I saw a woman hugging the picture of me. I say, ‘What’s going on?’ And it turned out to be, these are Iranian people that live in the United States, thousands and thousands. You saw the rallies. And in New York, too, they had a big rally; my picture is all over the place. The fact is that people are happy, what we did.”

The president believes that there could never be peace in the Middle East if Iran achieved nuclear weapons or even lesser weapons, highlighting Iranian missile fire over recent days.

“I’ve always said it — you could never have had true peace in the Middle East if Iran was allowed to go even beyond the nuclear… Look at all the missiles they built, a lot have been now taken out by us, and a lot of it expended, but they had thousands of missiles in a fairly short period of time,” he added.

He then touted Operation Midnight Hammer, in which, in June, the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan. He also trashed former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, adding that if he had not terminated the agreement after becoming president in his first administration, the Iranian regime would have attained a nuclear weapon and attacked Israel with it.

“Two things: the attack that we did, known as Midnight Hammer, had we not done that, Iran would have had a very powerful nuclear weapon within one month. We did it. It was great timing, and you’ve been able to see that too,” he added.” The other thing was Barack Hussein Obama made maybe the worst deal I’ve ever seen because he gave all power in the Middle East to Iran. He went the exact opposite way, and I terminated that. If I didn’t terminate that deal, they would be sitting with a massive nuclear weapon three years ago, which would have been used already on Israel at least, and other countries also, and we wouldn’t be talking about it right now.”

He blasted Obama for “giving [Iran] everything, including plane loads of cash.”

“Do you remember the airplane flew over there? It was a Boeing 757, it was two of them… they took out all the seats, it was loaded with green cash, so much cash… it was in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC; they got all the cash from all the banks… and they flew it to Iran,” Trump said.

“I never knew a president had that power. I’m going to maybe try it sometime, if it’s okay. I think I’m going to do it. I’ll fly it somewhere,” he joked. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Two planes loaded from floor to ceiling, big planes, Boeing 757s, taken over there and given cash. In addition to that, he was giving them billions of dollars, but worse, he was giving them the right to have the path to a nuclear weapon.”

“And that deal expired,” he added. “A lot of people said, ‘Oh, you terminated it.’ Well, it was going to be terminated anyway, because it expired. It gave them the right to have top-of-the-line nuclear weapons.”

Trump also likened the “crazy” Iranian regime to Democrats at the State of the Union who refused to stand when he asked lawmakers to rise to their feet if they agreed that the job of the U.S. government is to put the American people before illegal aliens.

“They’re crazy — just like the people on my right during the State of the Union,” he said.