Watch Live: House Committee Meeting on DHS Funding

The House Committee on Rules discusses the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026 on Tuesday, March 3.

Democrats have blocked funding of DHS in protest of immigration enforcement by ICE, despite the shutdown of the agency not affecting Immigration Customs and Enforcement, which was already funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Democrats are keeping DHS shut down despite fears that terrorist cells let into the country through Biden’s open border may by activated after U.S. strikes on Iran.