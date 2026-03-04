Trump: Electricity Prices in Many Communities with Data Centers Will Come Down Under Ratepayer Protection Pledge

President Donald Trump said that electricity prices in communities where tech companies are building data centers will not rise, and in many cases will come down, thanks to his Ratepayer Protection Pledge.

Trump hosted leaders of top tech companies — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI — in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday and stated that the Ratepayer Protection Pledge will not only shield Americans from higher costs due to data centers, but actually bring costs down in many communities.

“Under this new agreement, big tech companies are committing to fully cover the costs of increased electricity production required for AI data centers,” Trump said. “Prices for American communities will not go up, but in many cases, will actually come down, and very substantially.”

Under the agreement, the companies pledge “to build, bring, or buy new generation resources and cover the cost of all power delivery infrastructure upgrades required for data centers, ensuring such expenses are not passed to American households,” a White House official told Breitbart News earlier Wednesday.

The companies also commit to hiring and training workers from the communities where they are building and operating data centers, which is projected to create thousands of jobs.

“We have seven incredible leaders in the room today,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. “We’re going to win in AI, and we’re going to stop the rise of electricity prices because of the seven leaders that are sitting around this table.”

“The interest of the businesses is to be embraced by the community so they can build and develop data centers in their communities,” he added. “Those data centers that are developed there are going to bring jobs and opportunities for people. They’re going to have us lead in artificial intelligence.”

At the conclusion of the roundtable, Trump signed a proclamation announcing the pledge.

His signing of the pledge comes just eight days after he unveiled agreements with the companies at his State of the Union address.