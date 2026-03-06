Exclusive: FBI Revamps Hiring Process to Get Special Agents Trained and in the Field 100 Days Faster

FBI Director Kash Patel is injecting new efficiency to the special agent application process to get more agents out in the field keeping Americans safe.

The Patel-led effort removes bureaucratic steps from the application and hiring process, eliminating redundant interview steps and unnecessary duplicative portions of the application – without lowering standards. The changes are expected to reduce the FBI’s timeline for getting new agents effectively trained and in the field by approximately 100 days.

“Working with President Trump’s administration to make America safe again, this FBI has undertaken a massive effort to get new agents in the field and working with law enforcement partners to protect the country,” Patel told Breitbart News. “As part of that work, we are making our application process, training, and development faster and more effective than ever before.

“By reducing waste in our timelines, we’re allowing fully trained and experienced new agents to get in the field at a clip 100 days faster than before with not just the same training – but even better training.”

Internal FBI documents obtained by Breitbart News shed light on the new process:

To prioritize applicant experience without lowering standards, the FBI streamlined the FBI Special Agent application process for internal candidates. The FBI put together a focus group with participants across the Field and Headquarters and evaluated ways to increase the efficiency of the application timeline, while retaining the highest quality candidates. As a result, the FBI updated their on-board employee application process to include a Division Head Evaluation, with competency-focused reviews and suitability assessments, to replace the external Phase II testing, and removed an additional and redundant Physical Fitness Test. Ultimately, this is expected to reduce application time by over 100 days. Candidates can now progress through multiple steps concurrently, while still ensuring they pass and meet all physical and competency related standards to attend the FBI Basic Field Training Agent Course (BFTC) at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. All applicants still need to pass the 19-week BFTC where they will acquire knowledge and skills required to be a FBI Special Agent. No changes have been made to the BFTC program and the standards to successfully graduate as an FBI Special Agent remain the same.

Screenshot (FBI)

The application process changes coincide with a public recruiting push from Patel to get new agents in the new FBI – including a record number of applicants for the month of May last year.

While agents in the Washington vicinity have a critical role to play that will continue, Patel continues to move agents away from the D.C. system and out into the field as part of the work to make America safe again. One thousand new agents have moved from D.C. out across the country with a thousand more to come, an FBI official told Breitbart News, as the FBI moves toward shutting down the obsolete J. Edgar Hoover Building.

The FBI’s moves to boost their ranks with new agents to take on even more violent crime across the country follows a record year. The FBI has touted impressive numbers:

197% increase in overall arrests from 2024 (approximately 23,000) to 2025 (67,000)

100% increase in violent crime arrests

35% increase in espionage arrests

2,100+ kilos of fentanyl seized, up 30% from year prior (enough to kill 159 million Americans)

Almost 6,600 innocent children, victims of trafficking, located (22% increase)

2,300 child predators arrested (9% increase)

450+ human traffickers arrested (22% increase)

Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) arrests up 490% from 2024

“We had a record year under this administration last year – and we’re just getting started,” Patel said.

With more agents in the field more quickly, Patel will have the help to make that happen.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.