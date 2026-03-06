Nolte: Driven by 79 Percent of Democrat Women, a Record 38 Percent of Americans Want Socialism

A record number of 38 percent said they like the idea of America discarding capitalism for socialism, per a Fox News poll.

Forty-nine percent of registered voters polled said that capitalism is not working well or not working at all… And I’ll bet they said that on a $1,000 iPhone after pausing Netflix on a 65-inch TV while awaiting their daily DoorDash order.

We live in a country that is so prosperous, comfortable, convenient, cozy, and above all, narcissistic, that ignorant people feel the need to invent problems and crises.

“The latest Fox News survey, released Thursday, finds a record 38 percent think it would be a good thing for the United States to move away from capitalism and in the direction of socialism — up from 32 percent in 2022, the last time the question was asked,” reports Fox. “In 2010, a low of 18 percent backed socialism.”

“The shift may be tied to divided views on capitalism itself,” the report adds. “Voters are split over whether capitalism in the United States is working well: 51 percent say it’s working very or somewhat well, while nearly as many, 49 percent, say it’s working not very or not at all well.”

This is nothing less than a toxic mix of entitlement and ignorance.

Unless your goal is to see hundreds of millions of people murdered, starved, and oppressed, socialism has never worked. Meanwhile, capitalism has been an unqualified success. Look around, dummies. We’ve ended poverty. Oh, sure, some people might still qualify as poor, but America’s poor have $1,000 iPhones, air conditioning, health care, central heat, an obesity problem, massive TVs, internet access, and microwave ovens.

The modern-day poor in America live better than the top one percent did throughout 99 percent of human history. This obviously does not include the homeless, but they are a separate problem involving addiction and mental illness.

This should help clear things up…

“Democratic women (79 percent), and Democrats under age 45 (72 percent) are those most likely to give it poor marks,” per the report.

I’ll bet that most of those 79 percent of leftist women whining about capitalism not working for them are just people who want more and think they deserve more just because they are awesome. Our culture has spent decades poisoning women with the toxic nonsense that they deserve it all because they just do. Men are told to be understanding and patient; we’re required to protect and provide. Above all, we’re shamed into ignoring our masculine nature. Meanwhile…

Women are told that they are perfect just the way they are, and there is no need to improve or better themselves. It should all come to them on a silver platter with zero effort.

The closest America has to full-blown socialism can be found in the Democrat-run cities and states that are losing their populations.

They get what they want and then, like a virus, flee to try and infect the rest of us.