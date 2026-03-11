Report: Pam Bondi Relocating to Military Base After Wave of Threats

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly relocated to a protected military base near Washington, DC, due to a wave of death threats from drug cartels and those angry over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Unidentified sources close to Bondi confirmed to the New York Times that the attorney general moved from an apartment in D.C. to a military base in the past month due to security concerns following the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro:

Ms. Bondi is the latest administration official to move into heavily guarded quarters at military facilities in or near the nation’s capital after citing danger from criminals, adversaries overseas and protesters. Other officials who have relocated include Stephen Miller, the president’s top domestic policy adviser and the architect of his hard-line immigration policy; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Kristi Noem, the exiting homeland security secretary; and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Daniel P. Driscoll, the Army secretary, has also moved into military housing, as has Navy Secretary John Phelan, whose home in Washington was damaged in a fire last year.

Reports of Bondi relocating to a military base come as the House Oversight Committee prepares to schedule testimonies from both her and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’m in communication with them,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told reporters Wednesday morning. “We’re trying to get them in very, very soon.”

Neither Bondi nor a spokesperson has commented on the matter.