Republican candidate Rodney Anderson defeated his Democrat opponent Ana Coca in a runoff election for a city council seat in Grand Prairie, Texas, in a county previously won by former Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to election results for the Grand Prairie Special Runoff election in Dallas County, Anderson received 1,445 votes, or 56.36 percent of the vote, while Coca received 1,119 votes, or 43.64 percent.

The city of Grand Prairie is located in three counties: Dallas County, Tarrant County, and Ellis County, according to the city’s website:

Areas of the city of Grand Prairie are located within Dallas County, Tarrant County, and Ellis County.

There are six council members who serve on the Grand Prairie City Council and “represent six council districts,” according to the website. Along with a mayor, “two council members represent the city ‘at large.'”

In the 2024 presidential election against now-President Donald Trump, Harris won Dallas County with 60.1 percent of the vote, while Trump received 38 percent of the vote, according to CNN.

According to the special runoff election results from Tarrant County, Coca received 802 votes, 59.1 percent of the vote, while Anderson received 555 votes, or 50.90 percent of the vote.

Results from Ellis County show that Anderson received nine votes, or 69.23 percent of the vote, while Coca received four votes, or 30.77 percent of the vote.

Overall, Anderson received 2,009 votes, or 51.1 percent of the vote, while Coca received 1,925 votes, or 48.9 percent of the vote, according to the Grand Prairie News Facebook page.