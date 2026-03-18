Report: Rand Paul Blocks Katie Britt from Introducing Markwayne Mullin at Senate Confirmation Hearing

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, reportedly blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) at his confirmation hearing to become the next Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary.

At the start of the hearing on Wednesday, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) introduced Mullin. According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Britt had sought to introduce Mullin, as the two are friends, but she was stopped from doing so by Paul.

“Per source familiar, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) at his confirmation hearing this morning,” Melugin wrote on X.

Britt & Mullin are good friends and Britt is the Chair of DHS appropriations in the Senate. She was planning to introduce him, but [Fox News] is told Paul, the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, wouldn’t allow it. [Emphasis added]

Melugin additionally posted that three sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Paul blocked Britt from introducing Mullin. The reason why Paul blocked Britt’s introduction is unclear.

In a statement to Melugin, a Senate Republican source said, “Rand Paul has become completely blinded by his hatred of President Trump and petty personal squabbles. His actions today were those of a seething snake — and a hopeless hypocrite.”

“What kind of free speech advocate would bar Senator Mullin’s choice to deliver his introduction from speaking? What kind of Republican would bar a fellow Republican Senator from voicing their support of a colleague?” the source continued. “Why is this guy allowed to hold a Republican gavel anymore?”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.