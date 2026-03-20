The wife of New York City’s Democrat socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly glorified terrorists on X and Tumblr several years ago when she was living in the Middle East, according to screenshots from the Washington Free Beacon.

The outlet said Wednesday it reviewed the accounts and located posts reportedly from 28-year-old Rama Duwaji. One image showed the Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled of the terrorist group known as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who is “revered by terrorists and their allies as the first woman to hijack a plane,” the outlet said.

Duwaji allegedly used the N-word in one X post when she was 15. Readers can view some of the screenshots here:

“The Free Beacon was able to link Duwaji to the accounts through several means. Both of them mention her name in some form, and a different X user tagged Duwaji’s account alongside an image of her that the Free Beacon verified with publicly available facial recognition technology. The accounts also mention Duwaji’s birthday and the name of her pet cat,” the report stated.

Duwaji was recently accused of liking several social media posts cheering the violent October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel, and her husband defended her, Breitbart News reported March 7.

He said, “My wife is the love of my life and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall. I, however, was elected to represent all eight and a half million people in this city and I believe that is my responsibility, because of that role to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my positions.”

Duwaji also reportedly deactivated an old X account after the Beacon article was published, according to the New York Post.

Mamdani, who took the oath of office with his hand on a Quran in January, has been using the city government to show official support for Islamic radicals, Breitbart News reported March 12.

“Many American progressives — like their European peers — are willing to make political alliances with Islamic advocates and their bloc-voting Muslim immigrants,” the article said, adding “Overall, the Mayor is aggressively expanding opportunities for orthodox Islamic groups in New York to expand their visibility, influence, political demands, and endorsement of political violence against Islam’s enemies — but especially against Jews.”