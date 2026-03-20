Trump on Iran: ‘As Far as Troops Are Concerned, I Can’t Tell You What We’re Doing’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said, “As far as troops are concerned, I can’t tell you what we’re doing” when Breitbart News asked if a potential move like sending more Marines to the Middle East, as some outlets have reported is the case, could hurt the unity among MAGA for the Iran war.

The question to the president came on the South Lawn as he prepared to depart for Florida for the weekend.

“Polls have shown that MAGA is essentially unified behind you, as are Republicans when it comes to Iran. There’s been reports that the United States might be sending 2,500 Marines to the Middle East. Are you concerned that a move like that could potentially change the unity among—” Breitbart News asked.

“I don’t know. I seem to have great support because CNN came out with a poll today that I’m at 100 percent, and they said they’ve never seen a poll like that. The CNN poll said I’m at 100 percent, and they’ve never seen that before, which is an honor. I was impressed that CNN would do that,” Trump responded.

“But as far as troops are concerned, I can’t tell you what we’re doing,” he added.

The exchange comes as multiple outlets reported Friday that the United States is sending over 2,000 more marines and three warships to the Middle East.

The Associated Press reported plans to send “roughly 2,500 more Marines” to the region. CBS News reported Friday afternoon that 2,200 Marines and three warships are now moving to the Middle East.

Per the CBS News report:

Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for deploying U.S. ground forces into Iran, multiple sources briefed on the discussions told CBS News. … Mr. Trump has been deliberating whether to position ground forces in the region, sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. It was unclear under what circumstances he would authorize the use of troops on the ground.

Trump said Thursday, “I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, but I’m not putting troops,” when asked if he intends “to potentially put U.S. troops or more troops in the region.”

The reports come as MAGA and Republicans have shown nearly unified support for Operation Epic Fury.