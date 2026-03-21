Actor Dean Cain, known for his role as Superman in the television show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, spoke about his app, Proud American Studios, pointing out that he believes “completely in truth, justice, and the American way.”

While speaking to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Cain spoke about one of the episodes of his podcast — in which he interviewed Border Czar Tom Homan. Cain described Homan as an “absolute patriot” who has worked under several administrations.

“I generally agree that actors should probably shut up about politics, and generally that’s pretty straightforward, because most actors don’t know jack about it. But, I’ve spent a lot of time in and around politics. I’ve traveled to 56 different countries,” Cain explained, adding that he had lived in Spain, and also has spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C., and even worked for Fox News with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“I’ve always had a very strong opinion. It does not make you popular in Hollywood, at all. I can’t help myself. I just want to speak about these things, because I know a lot about these things, politics and world events. I just felt like my voice…. once I became a father it changed things for me. I said, you know, you may not be interested in politics, but I promise you politics is interested in you.”

“I felt like my voice, I just wanted to voice my opinions and get them out there, because I talk to so many people who feel the same way, who are on film crews and things.”

“I’ll catch a lot of slack in the media, ‘Oh, Dean Cain is a conservative,’ ‘Oh, he supports President Trump,’ ‘Oh, he supports America.’ You know, those are awful things apparently. I don’t see them as that. I’ll catch a lot of crap from those people in articles and things, and online. But, when I’m on set, and I’m around people, I get so many people coming up to me and saying, ‘Thank you. Thank you for voicing your opinion, for putting your neck out there because Hollywood wants to cancel you 9,000 times over, and speaking common sense.’ And, that’s what I decided to do with the homeland …. it’s called Proud American Studios, because I’m proud to be an American. I do believe completely in truth, justice, and the American way,” Cain continued.

When asked about his interview with Homan, Cain expressed appreciation that Homan was the “first guest on the podcast,” and said Homan was a “wonderful guy.”

“A lot of people don’t understand, when they’re trying to vilify Tom Homan, in Congress and at these committee hearings …. and in the news, Tom Homan is an absolute patriot. Tom Homan is a guy who’s devoted his life the last 40 years to working for Border Patrol under several different administrations. He was given that huge, high praise and accolade from President Obama back in the day — for doing the exact same job that he does now.”

“He has done just an absolute, amazing job for decade after decade,” Cain added.