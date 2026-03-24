Democrat Flips Florida State House District That Includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Democrat Emily Gregory successfully flipped a Florida state House district that includes President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in a special election on Tuesday.

Gregory beat the Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples with 51 percent of the vote versus his 49 percent. The seat had been vacant since August, when Republican Mike Caruso resigned after being appointed to Palm Beach County clerk.

“Florida’s 87th District is the 10th GOP-held state legislative seat Democrats have flipped around the country since Trump took office again last year. Republicans have not flipped any Democratic state legislative seats during that time,” NBC News noted.

The district was carried by Trump with an 11-point lead over Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. However, as the Hill noted, “although Caruso last won the seat by double digits and Trump won the district by roughly 9 percentage points in 2024, former Vice President Kamala Harris did win Palm Beach County by less than a point in the last presidential election.”

Both Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) and Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) share the district in the U.S. Congress.

“National groups and figures waded into the race before the special election, including Trump,” added the Hill. “Rep. Byron Donalds (R), a candidate for Florida governor, appeared alongside Maples during the campaign, while Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) also backed the financial adviser.”

“Meanwhile, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) backed Gregory, and retired Lt. Col. Alex Vindman — a candidate for Senate in the Sunshine State — held a virtual fundraiser for Gregory while Frankel endorsed the Democratic candidate,” it continued.

DLCC Chair Heather Williams hailed Gregory’s win as a troubling sign for Republicans come the November midterms.

“Mar-a-Lago’s state House district just flipped from red to blue, which should have Republicans worried about their chances this November,” she said. “A Trump +11 district in his own backyard shouldn’t be in play for Democrats, but tonight proves Republicans are vulnerable everywhere.”