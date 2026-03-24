An illegal alien tried fleeing to Mexico after he skipped his verdict hearing, where he was found guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl over three years in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Last week, 45-year-old illegal alien Jorge Alberto Campos was convicted of five counts of sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors said Campos repeatedly raped his girlfriend’s daughter, who was just 11-years-old at the time, from 2021 to 2023.

Campos, though, did not show up to the verdict and police found his ankle monitor, which was placed on him as part of his pre-trial jail release, in a dumpster near his residence.

Two days after skipping the verdict, Campos was spotted by an eyewitness in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on a bus headed for Mexico. Police arrested him at a gas station. Campos is facing life in prison for raping the young girl.

This week, the Denver Gazette reported that Campos had prior run-ins with the law, but a federal immigration judge had ruled that he was not a priority to be deported from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.