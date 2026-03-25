Survey Finds Military Voters Prioritize Economy at Ballot Box

Military voters prioritize economic issues at the ballot box — even while supporting “meaningful military action” against Iran — a recent survey revealed.

The Veteran Action poll, taken in partnership with Rasmussen Reports, found that likely U.S. military voters view economic issues as the most important when it comes to casting their vote at the ballot box. When asked what is most important to them in elections, inflation and the rising cost of living topped the list with 23 percent choosing that as the most pressing issue. Jobs and the economy followed with 22 percent choosing that as the top issue, making economic issues top tier.

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Crime and public safety came in third with 16 percent choosing that as a top election issue, followed by immigration and the border (13 percent), national debt and government spending (11 percent), and global conflicts and war (six percent). There seems to be a bipartisan consensus, as either jobs and the economy or inflation and the rising cost of living topped the list of important Election Day priorities for Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

Despite global conflicts and war falling low on the Election Day priority list for military voters overall — and among Republicans, Democrats, and independents as individual groups — the survey also found that most support “meaningful” military action against Iran.

A majority, 61 percent, at least somewhat support “meaningful U.S. military action” against Iran. Of those, 39 percent “strongly” support such action, and 22 percent “somewhat” support it.

“The takeaway: military voters back a strong posture abroad but vote on pocketbook issues,” a press release outlining the survey’s findings added.

The poll was taken February 27 – March 17 among 1,516 likely U.S. military voters.

The survey comes on the heels of President Donald Trump stating on Monday that discussions with Iran have been “very, very strong.”

“Well, they’re going to have to get themselves better public relations people. We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead,” he said on Monday.

“We have… major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement, perhaps that hasn’t been conveyed; their communication, as you know, has been blown to pieces. They were unable to talk to each other, but we’ve had very strong talks,” the president added.

Military voters are not alone, however, in their election priorities, as a recent Economist/YouGov poll also indicated that inflation and prices continue to top the list of issues most important to Americans.