The Pentagon is preparing for what could become weeks-long ground operations inside Iran — including Special Operations raids and limited infantry missions — as U.S. forces, including a Marine expeditionary unit now in theater, continue to build up for a potentially more dangerous next phase of Operation Epic Fury, according to a report published Saturday.

U.S. officials told the Washington Post that the plans under discussion would stop short of a full-scale invasion and instead center on targeted ground missions involving a mix of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry.

The report said the planning, underway for weeks, has included possible operations involving Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub, as well as raids on coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz targeting capabilities used to threaten freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

It remained unclear Saturday whether President Donald Trump would approve any of the options being prepared.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the planning reflects standard military preparation, stating, “It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision.”

Leavitt warned earlier this week the regime “should not miscalculate again,” adding that if Tehran refuses to recognize that it has been defeated and abandon its nuclear ambitions, President Trump is “prepared to unleash hell.”

Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday the United States can achieve its objectives “without ground troops,” while stressing the president must remain prepared for multiple contingencies as the situation continues to evolve.

According to the Post, internal discussions have focused in part on options involving Kharg Island, as well as raids on Iranian coastal positions near the Strait of Hormuz — targeting capabilities used to threaten freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway. Officials told the outlet the objectives under consideration could take “weeks, not months,” though some estimates extend to “a couple of months,” with any such missions potentially exposing U.S. forces to drones, missiles, ground fire, and improvised explosives.

The reported planning follows earlier indications that the Pentagon has been developing escalation options tied to securing key maritime and strategic targets if diplomacy fails and pressure on the Strait of Hormuz continues.

At the same time, the U.S. force posture in the region continues to build, with additional air, naval, and ground assets moving into theater.

More than 3,500 U.S. troops arrived in the Middle East on Saturday, including roughly 2,500 Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed aboard the USS Tripoli as part of its amphibious ready group. A second amphibious deployment — including the USS Boxer and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — has also been ordered to the region, as the Pentagon weighs the potential deployment of up to 10,000 additional combat troops.

The buildup also includes elements of the elite 82nd Airborne Division, now forward-deployed as part of the broader contingency posture tied to potential ground operations.

As Breitbart News reported Friday, the same 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense drills en route — preparations reflecting concerns over potential hazards inside Iran.

U.S. Central Command said in an update Saturday that more than 11,000 targets have been struck since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, underscoring the scale of the campaign as it enters its fifth week.

The update comes as Iran has continued striking U.S. positions and allied infrastructure across the region, including an attack that wounded American personnel at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, while tensions have intensified along key transit corridors tied to the conflict.

The escalation widened further Saturday as Iranian-backed Houthi forces launched a missile toward Israel, signaling their entry into the conflict and raising fresh concerns over threats to key maritime chokepoints, including the Bab el-Mandeb, alongside ongoing pressure in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Post further reported that the Pentagon’s ground planning has been extensively developed and war-gamed, with one former senior defense official warning the primary challenge would not be seizing territory, but protecting U.S. forces once deployed.

Taken together, the report, the arrival of Marine expeditionary forces now in theater, and the broader buildup underway point to a potential inflection point in the operation, with the next phase shaped by decisions facing President Donald Trump and how Tehran responds to mounting military and diplomatic pressure.