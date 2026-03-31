Renderings Of Trump Presidential Library Show Elegant Miami Skyscraper

Footage of the forthcoming Donald J. Trump Presidential Library was released on Monday night, showing a sleek skyscraper to be built in Miami, Florida, that will feature hallmarks of the president’s legacy.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, offered a first glimpse of the library in an Instagram video.

“Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at” the Trump Organization, he wrote.

“This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” he added.

The video, which President Donald Trump reposted on Truth Social, shows an elegant building standing out in the Miami skyline. The “TRUMP” name adorns the top of the building, and an American flag drapes a portion of the facade in the rendering.

A replica Air Force One is prominently displayed on the first floor of the building, as is a golden escalator—a possible homage to the president’s entrance into politics more than a decade ago, when he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in New York City to make his campaign announcement in June 2015.

It also features what appears to be an interactive model of the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” which Trump installed in the Rose Garden at the start of his second term, as well as an exhibit showcasing the forthcoming White House Ballroom.

The video depicts a replica of the president’s Oval Office, featuring his handpicked decor, including portraits of past presidents, a copy of the Declaration of Independence, and the gold trim that now lines the historic office.

The end of the video credits the design to Bermello Ajamil. Donations to the library can be made at trumplibrary.org.

Users on X immediately began to contrast the renderings of the Donald Trump presidential library to former President Barack Obama’s presidential library, which is set to open in June in Chicago.

“Everyone is comparing Donald Trump’s newly unveiled presidential library coming to Miami with Barack Hussein Obama’s TRASH CAN library,’ wrote Florida Voice News’s Eric Daugherty. “The comparison isn’t even close.”

“What an embarrassment for Hussein,” he added. “Trump’s is STUNNING, unmatched.”

Independent journalist Nick Sortor also took to X to troll Obama.

“LMAO! People are RUTHLESSLY comparing President Trump’s Library to Obama’s Library, saying the latter looks like a literal trashcan,” he wrote.

“I’d imagine Hussein’s having a few regrets about hiring those DEI architects right about now,” Sortor added.