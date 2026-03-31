Report: Kristi Noem’s Husband Led Cross-Dressing Double Life

A report has alleged that the husband of former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, Byron, has been leading a double life as a cross-dresser.

The report in the Daily Mail featured images of Noem’s husband wearing hot pink underwear along with a skin-colored shirt with large, fake breasts underneath. He had reportedly been engaged in a “bimbofication” fetish that focused on an exaggerated sexual female appearance:

The Daily Mail has reviewed hundreds of messages involving three women from the “bimbofication” scene – where porn performers transform themselves into real-life Barbie dolls by pumping colossal amounts of saline into their breasts. Bryon has lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies, confessed his lust for “huge, huge ridiculous boobs,” and even made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi, our investigation can exclusively disclose.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer, noted that Byron’s alleged secret life could have potentially led to blackmail while Noem headed the DHS.

“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” said Polymeropoulos.

Kristi Noem later appeared to confirm the authenticity of the image.

“The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” a spokesperson for the family said.

According to a previous Fox News report, despite being married for 30 years, there was rumored to be “an alleged affair between Kristi Noem and her top advisor, Corey Lewandowski,” which “contributed to her dismissal from the DHS post.”

Trump responded to the report in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad,” Trump told the outlet. “I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”